Insider Selling: Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Director Sells 4,334 Shares of Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.10. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.43 and a 1-year high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The company had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IONS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

