Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) VP Sells 9,500 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total transaction of $968,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 90,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,209,300.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $99.89 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.65 and a 52 week high of $148.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.49 and a beta of 0.59.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.78.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.