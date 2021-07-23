Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) VP Sells 9,500 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total transaction of $968,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 90,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,209,300.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $99.89 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.65 and a 52 week high of $148.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.49 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Qualys by 9.9% in the first quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 468,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,087,000 after acquiring an additional 42,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Qualys by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,781,000 after acquiring an additional 64,162 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Qualys by 34.8% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 117,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after acquiring an additional 30,357 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in Qualys in the first quarter valued at $23,604,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.78.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.