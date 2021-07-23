Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Sells $889,043.26 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $889,043.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeremi Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 36,183 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $2,123,942.10.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 35,472 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $2,185,784.64.

On Monday, May 17th, Jeremi Gorman sold 35,103 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $1,859,756.94.

SNAP opened at $62.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.37. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The company has a market capitalization of $98.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The company had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth about $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $976,895,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Snap by 244,641.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,041,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,629,000 after buying an additional 5,039,615 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 48,307.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,200,000 after buying an additional 4,680,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth about $231,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

