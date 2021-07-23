Insider Selling: Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Director Sells $54,733.90 in Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Director Marta Thoma Hall sold 5,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $54,733.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marta Thoma Hall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Marta Thoma Hall sold 26,146 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $326,825.00.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.94. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.25.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLDR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Velodyne Lidar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 348,001 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,683,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 202,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

