Insider Selling: WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) CEO Sells $2,038,614.50 in Stock

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 8,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.46, for a total transaction of $2,038,614.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,533 shares in the company, valued at $23,613,341.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Garry O. Ridge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of WD-40 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total transaction of $5,933,104.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $233.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61 and a beta of -0.23. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $183.55 and a 1-year high of $333.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.30 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,642,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,913,000 after purchasing an additional 405,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth about $41,533,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,142,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $655,887,000 after acquiring an additional 69,376 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,785,000 after acquiring an additional 66,950 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,926,000 after acquiring an additional 56,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDFC. DA Davidson cut their price objective on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

