Insider Selling: Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Sells 5,595 Shares of Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $656,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

XYL stock opened at $122.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.87 and a twelve month high of $122.86. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 73.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.29.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 710,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,306,000 after purchasing an additional 41,604 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 775,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

