Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.97 Per Share

Analysts expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to announce earnings per share of ($0.97) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the lowest is ($1.52). Insmed posted earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.79) to ($2.56). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($1.58). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.02. Insmed had a negative net margin of 190.36% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. The business had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

INSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Insmed has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Insmed in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Insmed in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth $241,000.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

