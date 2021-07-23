Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.76% of Insmed worth $26,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,302,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,241 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Insmed by 6.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,218,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,808,000 after buying an additional 396,163 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Insmed by 1.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,764,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,210,000 after buying an additional 60,610 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Insmed by 1.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,834,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,546,000 after buying an additional 39,880 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Insmed by 53.2% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,477,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,372,000 after buying an additional 860,166 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INSM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

INSM stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.20. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 190.36% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

