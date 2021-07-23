Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $60.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Truist from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $57.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.91.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $55.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.43. The firm has a market cap of $225.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.21. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intel will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Intel by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in Intel by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Intel by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,252,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $809,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

