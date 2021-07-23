International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) PT Raised to $164.00 at Morgan Stanley

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $164.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IBM. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.63.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $140.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,779,000 after buying an additional 2,014,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,820,456,000 after buying an additional 389,517 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,610,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,318 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $1,116,008,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,841,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,396,000 after purchasing an additional 247,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

