Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) PT Raised to C$20.00 at National Bankshares

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IIP.UN. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.66.

TSE:IIP.UN opened at C$17.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.15. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$11.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.46. The firm has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 11.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$16.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.70%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

