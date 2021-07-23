Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intrum AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITJTY traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.21. The company had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.31. Intrum AB has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $37.79.

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection, surveillance, and purchase services.

