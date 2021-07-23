Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Shares Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) by 184.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,209 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $445,000.

Shares of PLW opened at $37.13 on Friday. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

