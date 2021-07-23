Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Stock Holdings Increased by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,466 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.03. The stock had a trading volume of 13,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,312. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.13.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

