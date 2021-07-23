Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Purchased by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 11.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEY. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,250,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,580 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 523,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 185,606 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 235,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 98,850 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 126,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,880 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEY traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $20.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,386. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

