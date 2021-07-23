Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) is Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.9% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 52.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 238.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,332. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.40.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

