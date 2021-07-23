Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Papa John’s International (PZZA)

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ: PZZA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/19/2021 – Papa John’s International had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Papa John’s International had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $118.00 to $124.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Papa John’s International had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Papa John’s International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Papa John’s have outperformed the industry in the past year. The upside can be primarily attributed to product innovation, partnerships, international expansion and franchising initiatives. Notably, the company is continually striving to eliminate barriers to expansion in existing international markets and identify new market opportunities. The company has approximately 1,650 restaurants in the development pipeline, majority of which are scheduled to open in the next six years. For fiscal 2021, the company expects to open between 140 and 180 net new restaurants globally. Also, it is focusing on optimized restaurant model, brand design enhancements and integration with third-party aggregators to boost its accessibility channels. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have witnessed upward revisions over the past 60 days.”

6/22/2021 – Papa John’s International was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $119.27 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $119.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.80, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.06.

Get Papa John's International Inc alerts:

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 18.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.