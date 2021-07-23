Investors Buy Large Volume of Cornerstone Building Brands Call Options (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 5,067 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 924% compared to the average daily volume of 495 call options.

CNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,451,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,430,000 after acquiring an additional 204,941 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,922,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter worth about $25,215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,592,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,347,000 after acquiring an additional 125,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 14.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,185,000 after acquiring an additional 188,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

CNR opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.45. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 2.11.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

