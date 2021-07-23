Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,091 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 841% compared to the average daily volume of 116 put options.

In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at $125,975,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $864.48.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $820.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $845.62. The firm has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a PE ratio of 179.61, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $789.78.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix will post 24.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

