Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 20,918 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,943% compared to the average volume of 1,024 call options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SKX. Cowen lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $51.21 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.39. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.28. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $100,413.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 282,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,739,392.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,530.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,408 shares of company stock worth $1,820,813. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2,392.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.