Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 20,918 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,943% compared to the typical volume of 1,024 call options.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $213,029.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $30,895.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 165,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,530.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,813. 25.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,308,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,512,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,874,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,554,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,422,000 after purchasing an additional 745,825 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SKX. B. Riley upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $51.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.39. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.28. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

