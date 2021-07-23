IP Group (LON:IPO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 114 ($1.49). IP Group shares last traded at GBX 114 ($1.49), with a volume of 2,028,902 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 153 ($2.00) price objective on shares of IP Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on IP Group from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 151 ($1.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get IP Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 10.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 118.07. The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71.

In other IP Group news, insider Aedhmar Hynes bought 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £24,360 ($31,826.50). Also, insider David Baynes sold 12,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.59), for a total value of £15,501.32 ($20,252.57).

About IP Group (LON:IPO)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.