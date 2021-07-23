Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Brokerages expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Iron Mountain posted sales of $982.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year sales of $4.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Iron Mountain.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

NYSE:IRM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.33. 9,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,776. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.95. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $47.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

In related news, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $86,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $26,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,665.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,405 shares of company stock valued at $5,636,890. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 12,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 11.1% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iron Mountain (IRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.