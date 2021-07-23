ironSource (NYSE:IS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird began coverage on ironSource in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:IS opened at $9.05 on Thursday. ironSource has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

