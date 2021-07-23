ironSource (NYSE:IS) Trading Up 6.9%

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)’s stock price was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.96 and last traded at $8.96. Approximately 10,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,736,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

ironSource Company Profile (NYSE:IS)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

