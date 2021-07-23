iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) Shares Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 3.70% of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPXN opened at $71.83 on Friday. iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $58.31 and a 1-year high of $77.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.64.

iShares Japan Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/TOPIX 150 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 (the Index). The Index is comprised of approximately 70% of the market value of the Japanese equity market.

