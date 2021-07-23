iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Position Lessened by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 517,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,110,000 after buying an additional 57,788 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $280,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 889.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 28,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 109.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,222,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,907,000 after buying an additional 639,741 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $98.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.86. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.31 and a 52-week high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

