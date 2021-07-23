Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 663,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,009 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iteris were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Iteris by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Iteris by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Iteris during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Iteris during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iteris by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iteris alerts:

In related news, VP Todd Kreter sold 27,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,292.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 32,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $229,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,555 shares of company stock valued at $763,757 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITI opened at $6.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $251.92 million, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.43. Iteris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.72.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.30 million. Iteris had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI).

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.