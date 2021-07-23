Itron, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.33 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Itron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $4.33 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.34. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Itron in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

ITRI opened at $93.97 on Friday. Itron has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $122.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

In other Itron news, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $221,552.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,703.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $42,257.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,048.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,514 shares of company stock valued at $624,330. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $670,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,163 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Itron by 64.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,782,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $246,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,316 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Itron in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,760,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,013,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Itron by 64.2% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 898,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,615,000 after acquiring an additional 351,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

