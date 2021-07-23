J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on August 20th

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has raised its dividend by 17.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

JBHT stock opened at $163.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.08. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $119.22 and a fifty-two week high of $183.80. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total transaction of $911,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,480.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,937,448. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on JBHT. Raymond James cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

