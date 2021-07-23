Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Analysts expect that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Jabil posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

JBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $55.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Jabil has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $58.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $1,431,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,712,663. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,913,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,852 shares of company stock worth $4,559,548. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Jabil by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Jabil by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

