Jane Street Group LLC Buys 42,324 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) by 617.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,324 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.41% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 27,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter.

IDHQ opened at $31.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.01. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $32.46.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

