Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 1,066.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,931 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 50.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.62. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $412,662.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,444 shares in the company, valued at $20,292,472.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 544,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575,802.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,489 shares of company stock worth $4,303,877 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KYMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

