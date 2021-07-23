Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 192,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $474.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.48. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $417.41 and a 1 year high of $560.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.99.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $527.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.96 million. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total transaction of $1,313,488.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,554.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total transaction of $388,937.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,294.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,366 over the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.