Jane Street Group LLC Sells 46,577 Shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN) by 64.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,577 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.63% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GINN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,860,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,055,000 after purchasing an additional 583,838 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,639,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,459,000. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 423.4% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 53,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 43,564 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GINN opened at $61.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.30. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $62.97.

