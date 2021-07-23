Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.56% of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 2,450.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF alerts:

LEGR stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.26.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.