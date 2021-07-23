Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 60,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 6.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Banta Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Shares of BSJR stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.58.

