Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.12% of MYR Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,489,000 after acquiring an additional 208,023 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 695,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,814,000 after acquiring an additional 99,568 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,615,000 after acquiring an additional 19,037 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,876,000 after acquiring an additional 28,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 279,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,058,000 after acquiring an additional 102,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $421,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,819,838. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,500. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $92.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.27 and a 52-week high of $97.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.90.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $592.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.86 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 2.96%. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

