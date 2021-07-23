Janison Education Group Limited (ASX:JAN) Insider Acquires A$19,445.48 in Stock

Janison Education Group Limited (ASX:JAN) insider Brett Chenoweth acquired 23,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.82 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of A$19,445.48 ($13,889.63).
The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.82.
About Janison Education Group
