Janison Education Group Limited (ASX:JAN) Insider Acquires A$19,445.48 in Stock

Janison Education Group Limited (ASX:JAN) insider Brett Chenoweth acquired 23,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.82 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of A$19,445.48 ($13,889.63).

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.82.

About Janison Education Group

Janison Education Group Limited engages in licensing, hosting, and supporting online student assessment and e-learning software solutions in Australia and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Assessment and Learning. The Assessment segment implements and operates a platform for the provision of digital exam authoring, testing, and marking to national education departments, tertiary institutions, and independent educational institutions.

