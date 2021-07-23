Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $54.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.33.

JHG stock opened at $39.76 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.67.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 83,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

