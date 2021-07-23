Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.12% of ManpowerGroup worth $6,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after buying an additional 31,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 571.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after buying an additional 113,198 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 6.8% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after buying an additional 39,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at about $9,341,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAN shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $108.76 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.38.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.11) earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.66%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

