Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 10,159 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.07% of Beyond Meat worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 46.9% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.89.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $128.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.76. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.86 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The company has a quick ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total transaction of $8,954,677.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $4,001,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,692 shares of company stock valued at $14,806,963. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.