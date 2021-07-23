Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 53,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 950,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,659,000 after purchasing an additional 67,596 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 18.5% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 39,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 33.1% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 66,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW opened at $74.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.98. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77.

LW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

