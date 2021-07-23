Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 14,772 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $7,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MEDP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Medpace by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 5,958.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $4,008,574.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,340,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,168,626.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 9,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total value of $1,679,358.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,905,816.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,790 shares of company stock valued at $42,738,773. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MEDP opened at $180.11 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $196.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.10.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

