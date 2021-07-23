Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 40,750 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 62.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 40,750 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $79,931,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,606,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,994 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $66,143,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,611 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAL. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

NYSE DAL opened at $41.06 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.66.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

