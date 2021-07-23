Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 62.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 87,215 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $6,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $107.65 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $83.08 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

