Jeff Zhou Sells 1,000 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.51, for a total value of $402,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,447.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeff Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, July 14th, Jeff Zhou sold 1,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.66, for a total value of $392,660.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $190,000.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Jeff Zhou sold 1,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total value of $553,905.00.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $405.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $356.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 110.35, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.62 and a 1 year high of $407.27.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,056,000 after acquiring an additional 905,612 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,566,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,365,000 after acquiring an additional 56,020 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,248,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $440,974,000 after acquiring an additional 23,095 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,054,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,357,000 after acquiring an additional 31,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 893,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,430,000 after acquiring an additional 56,037 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.