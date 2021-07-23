Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Autoliv in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $9.22 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Autoliv’s FY2023 earnings at $10.37 EPS.

ALV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

ALV opened at $91.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.14. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $108.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

