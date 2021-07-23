Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for BHP Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $6.72 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2024 earnings at $5.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

BHP has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,140.50.

BHP opened at $75.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 35,073 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter worth approximately $689,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 20.1% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,575 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

