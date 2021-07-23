Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €285.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €269.00 ($316.47) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €286.00 ($336.47) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €274.75 ($323.24).

Munchener Ruckvers has a twelve month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a twelve month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.